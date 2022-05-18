SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service reported a high of 93 on Wednesday afternoon which was 1 degree shy of the record of 94 set back in 1875. Average on this date was 8 degrees cooler or 85 degrees.
Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded highs in the 90s. Here are their reports:
Lennie Vowell in Karnack had the highest temperature from the northern part of the area with 94.
Edwin Christian in Crossroads measured 93 as the hottest in the central part.
Mark Potter and Mike Lyles in Bossier City and Shreveport respectively had 94 for their highs.
In Toledo Bend, Barry Howard in Clarence recorded the highest with 94.
Even hotter weather is forecast for Thursday.
