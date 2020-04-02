BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana's jobless picture just got more staggering as Governor John Bel Edwards' statewide stay-at-home order keeps most businesses closed or in limited operation.
The U.S. Labor Department says 97,830 new unemployment claims were filed in Louisiana last week. That's about 25,000 more new claims than the previous week, when initial claims spiked by more than 70,000.
Compare those numbers to before the governor's order, when there were just 2,225 new claims during the week that ended March 14.
"It's all sectors. It's just like COVID-19. Everyone is impacted," says Ava Dejoie, Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary. "Those sectors where we have the largest number of employees, particularly the hospitality/leisure industry are hit the heaviest."
A study by the group SmartAsset" shows that in the next to last week of March, Louisiana saw the second highest spike in jobless claims in the nation, just slightly behind hospitality heavy Nevada.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the best way to file for unemployment is on their website, laworks.net. Load times are said to be improving. That's after the state added more server capacity to handle traffic.
Still, Dejoie says, "We encourage individuals to try during off hours if at all possible. So early, early morning and late, late at night."
You can try by phone on the agency's call center, but be prepared to be on hold for a while. Hours are extended to 7 p-m every night of the week. And 300 state workers are transitioning into new roles, taking jobless claims.
"The dedicated staff here is trying to help each and every individual. We know how important this money is. We know that it's putting food on people's tables," Dejoie said. "And we want to do everything we can to make sure that every Louisianian that we can pay from the state unemployment trust system is paid, because that's where we can pay benefits from while we wait on the federal government."
The call center number is 866-783-5567.
Edwards calls the influx of applications "overwhelming."
Unemployment numbers specific to Shreveport-Bossier may be released Friday morning.