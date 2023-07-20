SHREVEPORT, La. - Nearly 50% of commercial airline pilots will be forced to retire in the next 15 years.
Congress is attempting to prevent a shortage of pilots by possibly raising the retirement age from 65 to 67. The last time congress raised the age was in 2007 when it was only 60 years old.
The House passed legislation Thursday, July 20th to reauthorize the FAA for the next five years.
The bill would fund hiring air traffic controllers, protect travelers from hidden fees, and raise pilot's retirement age from 65 to 67.
Unless there's a new crop of commercial airline pilots, airlines could experience more delays and increased prices as the industry adjusts to losing half its most in demand workforce.
There are two barriers to entry: time and money. It costs up to $15,000 to get your private pilot's license, and that's for only 40 of the 1500 hours needed to become a commercial airline pilot.
The next step is become a certified flight instructor and teaching at schools while logging those 1500 hours.
Neu Avation is a brand new flight school that opened in February 2023 thinking they'd see marginal interest, but now have around 15 students.
Collin Neu, a retired B52 pilot, owns the flight school and teaches as an instructor.
"We're out here trying to provide the best the best training at a reasonable cost to provide an opportunity for people to get their foot in the door into this career," Neu said, "The Downtown Airport is very unique, sitting between BAFB and Shreveport Regional. It offers some unique challenges for students flying in and out of different classes of air spaces that normally they'll not see see stacked on top of each other. You got the airport here, flight school, great weather most of the year. It's a great place to learn to fly."
Three students landed their first solo flights in June, and Neu says his students range from young people looking for their start in the industry, to adults looking for a career change.
They help pilots get the certifications needed to become commercial pilots, and are looking to expand their teachings in the next few years.
A private pilots license can be acquired in as little as 3 months, and start the nearly 2 year process to go commercial.
Though the cost of entry may be steep, commercial pilots can make up to 200,000 dollars a year.
Pilots unions are worried demand might lead to lowered training requirements in order to fill the gap, which is why it's taking so long for Congress to act on the reauthorization of the FAA.
The government estimates that there will be about 180,000 pilots needed this decade to replace the workforce, but the FAA issued only about 90,000 pilot licenses from 2017 through 2021.