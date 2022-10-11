BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s decision to rein in its most lucrative corporate tax break has brought $282 million in tax revenue back to local services like police departments and schools, a new report found.
The report, authored by the think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, in conjunction with Together Louisiana, a proponent of the rollback, says the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program was “excessively generous” before Gov. John Bel Edwards scaled it back. The report says those changes have brought $16 billion in industrial property back onto the rolls, without sacrificing new industrial projects.
Edwards’ changes, made by executive order in the governor’s first term, limited the amount of industrial property that can be exempt from property taxes and added other rules. They netted $115 million for parish services, $113 million for schools and $55 million for law enforcement, largely in heavily industrial parishes along the Mississippi River and in southwest Louisiana, the report said.
