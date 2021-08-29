NEW ORLEANS - Nearly 600,000 residences and businesses were without power in southeast Louisiana early evening Sunday, as Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction as it slowly made its way inland.
Ida made landfall at around noon on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center reported at 4 p.m. that the eye of the storm was located about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans, moving northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.
The most affected areas for power outages were Jefferson and Orleans parishes, where around 315,000 Entergy customers were without power at 5:30 p.m. due to the high winds that have been battering the area since early morning.
The power outages started in Plaquemines Parish soon after daybreak, and spread up from the mouth of Mississippi River and through Orleans, Jefferson and other metro area parishes as the storm advanced.
Entergy warned customers that some of the worst hit areas could be without power for weeks, though it said it expected 90% of customers to have their power restored much sooner.
The utility has activated a "mutual assistance" agreement and brought in thousands of additional linemen and other staff from power companies around the country to speed up restoration efforts. Many of the out-of-state workers could be seen Sunday at areas hotels, with their vehicles staged nearby waiting to be deployed.
Entergy said it had 16,000 such workers in the area, in addition to their own staff.
"We will keep our restoration workforce safe and out of harm’s way until the storm passes," Entergy said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. "It will be several hours before we can move personnel into the affected areas to begin damage assessment and restoration."