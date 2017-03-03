A youth leadership program is reopening a Texarkana, Arkansas neighborhood center in hopes of giving area youth opportunities to succeed and better the community.
The Sandflat-Glendale-Shannon Neighborhood Center on East 14th Street is owned by the city and will now be operated by Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas.
Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas CEO Johnny Riley is a certified entrepreneurship trainer.
He says their program will offer youth classes and seminars on leadership training, as well as, tackle issues facing teens such as underage drinking.
"In order for us to really have an impact on young people we have to be able to teach them and show them specifically the skills that we've had and being willing to share it," said Riley.
The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has been working with at-risk youth in crime areas for the last several years with programs such as the PRIDE Academy.
The overall juvenile crime rate has dropped 42 percent since their program started in 2012.
Riley says they also want to reach out this at-risk segment of the community.
The Bridging the Gaps program will specifically target youth from 12 to 21 years old.
"Why are they engaged in crime? We need to find out exactly what is causing that and then be able to actually deal with the source, or root of the issue and not just the actually activity," said Riley.
Bridging the Gaps Youth Leadership Group will meet at the center the first and third Saturdays of each month for special projects.
Riley says revitalizing the Sandflat Center is just the first step in making a positive difference.
"We want to have it where people can be successful here in the community. It's going to take all of us in the community to make that work," explained Riley.
The City of Texarkana, Arkansas spent about $41,000 of their community development block grant to get the building and grounds revitalized.
Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas will host a special community day event Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.