SHREVEPORT, La -- The future of a once proud school property may be decided. The former Arthur Circle Elementary and its 12 acres could be the site of new home development.
That's according to Bonita Crawford, president of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She says that's what Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree told her.
"They're going to tear it down and sell the property," Crawford said, adding that it'll become "single family homes."
Asked if she supports the idea, Crawford replied, "Depends on who's building the homes."
Crawford says she'd want homes that blend into the neighborhood. She also wants the green space of the school's playground preserved.
When we checked with the Caddo Parish School Board about what Crawford says Goree told her, spokeswoman Charnae McDonald replied in an email, "There is no truth to that statement. Discussions about the campus occur during the Building and Grounds Committee meeting.
"The members of the Caddo Parish School Board determine the future use of all district facilities including those which have been previously closed. The Board’s Building and Grounds Committee does not have a scheduled meeting planned at this time and has not, to date, discussed any such proposal for Arthur Circle or another facility," McDonald continued.
McDonald says the CPSB has 13 vacant properties, with 5 currently listed for sale. Alexander Learning Center was sold earlier this year.
Crawford says another developer withdrew his plan to build tiny homes on small lots on the property's perimeter. That was because of objections that he would also convert the school building into a storage facility.
Another idea to turn the school into a truancy center has also been pulled.
Crawford says an alternative site for that project could be a building the district already owns on Knight Street, south of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Crawford has asked the Caddo Parish School Board to consider hiring a consultant to recommend the best use of the property. But she's learned that cost will get in the way of support from the board.