SHREVEPORT, La -- One month after the city's environmental court cracked down on the owner of the former Shreveport Country Club, Denny Duron says the city has informed him that the property is back in compliance with property standards.
But the head of the neighborhood association says his group has a different opinion.
"If this is the city's way of saying this is in compliance, and the neighbors should be satisfied with this, shame on the city," said Wendell Delaney, President of the Country Club Hills Neighborhood Association.
Duron says the grass has been cut along what used to be the golf course along the perimeter. Brush is also knocked down, or is dead from spraying. A new chain link fence has also been put up along the backside of the property where the old one was falling down.
"We've done everything the city has asked us to do and more. We'll continue to improve the look. We're not done," Duron said.
The City of Shreveport has not yet confirmed with us that the property is back in compliance. But Duron says he's received no notice of fines being imposed.
When asked how much was spent to fix the property up recently, Duron said about $30,000. The former club is still for sale, listed for $3 million.
Delaney says downed trees on the property remain "an eyesore." And he says at least one maintenance shed on the backside of the property is home to wildlife like coyotes that venture out into the neighborhood.
Attempts to trap wildlife continue, according to Caddo Parish spokeswoman Krystle Beauchamp. Earlier this month, on October 5, officials reported that three coyotes had been trapped at the property. Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Kevin Samuel said he's overseeing a private trapper hired by Duron's group.
"Since then there have been no sightings or reports to us of any more coyotes," Krystle Beauchamp told KTBS in a written statement. "The traps continue to be monitored and the area assessed for activity. Any coyote that has been trapped or may get trapped in the future is relocated by Wildlife and Fisheries.
"We encourage all citizens to be vigilant and do not attempt to trap any potential coyote themselves. If a citizen believes they have spotted a coyote, they are asked to call Animal Services and let us know," Beauchamp's statement continued.