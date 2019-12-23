SHREVEPORT, La. - It's deja vu in a Southeast Shreveport neighborhood.
For the second time this year, a water main busted along the 300 block of Meadowbrook Lane. The last break happened in July.
Residents on that same street woke up to another muddy mess on Sunday as they did on July 29.
Back then, the water main broke at around 4 am and even a sink hole opened up. This time, it was around 2 am. The city says it was fixed right away, but some neighbors say they need a solution, not a temporary fix.
"My first reaction was 'Is this Deja Vu? Like, I've seen this before,'" said Meadowbrook Lane resident Winter Jones. "I was shocked. I thought it was a joke or something. I honestly didn't know what to think. I couldn't believe it."
Neighbors KTBS talked to say they didn't expect to see this again. And it's caused a bit of an inconvenience.
Last time, Meadowbrook Lane was without water for about a day. This time, they say it was 12 hours.
Jones, who has only lived in the neighborhood for about a year, says their street was just getting back to normal from the first time it happened.
"Even before this second bust, you could still see remnants of the first one," Jones said. "It was bad to the point where we physically had to get out here an shovel certain spots of the road and to see all of that get ruined again is heartbreaking."
Shreveport's communications director Ben Riggs told KTBS that it was a water blow out over the weekend. He says city workers performed an emergency repair and the line was fixed immediately.
KTBS also asked him what could be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. He said possibly new pipes. He also added that the city does not have the money to pay for it right now and that was what the Shreveport bond proposal was supposed to help pay for.
Jones says she hopes a permanent fix comes soon.
"We need a resolution," said Jones. "This is becoming frequent. Like I've said, I've been living here a year and this has happened twice. Since then, I've noticed several streets in my neighborhood, the same thing is going on. And we need a solution quick."
The main break has been repaired. City workers are now cleaning up the street.