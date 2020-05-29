SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent the victim crashing her car into a house.
It happened around 11 Thursday night at West 68th and Wallace in Cedar Grove.
Neighbors say it started with an argument between the woman and her boyfriend.
They say they then both got in their cars and the man started chasing and shooting at the woman's vehicle.
One neighbor says the chase circled around area and ended at the corner of 68th and Wallace.
Police say because someone was shooting at her, the woman lost control and ran into a utility pole, a fence, and a 90-year old woman's house.
Luckily the woman driving the car had only minor injuries.
"Pow, pow, pow, pow pow!” exclaimed Charles Terrell, remembering what he heard that night. “I thought it was over here. I looked around the scene I said 'dog!' I turned around and went back to the house to come over here. I open the door, I see police everywhere."
“It messed me up that a man would shoot at a woman or anybody that would shoot at a woman or a child,” said another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “You know what I'm saying? It shocked me when you said a woman. I was thinking dudes, automatically dudes."
Another neighbor KTBS spoke with, who also didn’t want to be identified, says he's known the 90-year old woman for more 40 years,
She was not hurt, either. He says it was unusual that she wasn't in the spot where the car crashed.
"I was outraged at first because she could have been killed, but it turns out god was with her,” he said. “She had gone to bed. Usually, that's her favorite spot. Every day she sits there and gazes out the window all day and sleeps. That's about the size of it, but this one time she had gone to bed. When the car came crashing through there, God bless her soul. She wasn't sitting there."
Neighbors were shocked about the crash and the fact that the victim was a woman.
However, they were not surprised about the gun shots.
Some say crime obviously is a problem there. They say they hear gunshots on a regular basis.
And when this happened, they say it was just another night in cedar grove.
"I’m telling you it's all over here,” Terrell said. “You can hear them. Just hear them! I'm tired! I be at the house! I be at the house because they're shooting all the time."
"They see this stuff all the time,” said another neighbor. “They see gun shots, drug deals. It's a part of life to us now."
"I think it's pitiful how black people steady doing black people something over nothing,” another neighbor, June Grant said. “Most of the stuff, most of the people dying behind talk."
Neighbors suggested the city or local organizations bringing activities for kids into the communities could reduce crime. But they say it would take a lot more than that to completely stop it.
Police are still looking for a suspect, who they say could possibly be the victim's boyfriend.
We'll keep you updated as we get more information.