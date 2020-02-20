BOSSIER CITY, La- John Hardy, 43, and Garrett Wilson, 48, are business associates and both have been reported missing to police. Police say Wilson has been missing since January 23. Hardy was last seen Wednesday morning.
Neighbors say Wilson provided services to Hardy's business after a leg injury forced him to use a walker. Many of the neighbors say they would often see children playing in Hardy's front yard. They told KTBS-3 Thursday that it was shocking to find out that both men are missing. Wilson and Hardy also live in the same neighborhood.
Pippa Gibson, a neighbor, says it seems like more than just a coincidence that both men are missing and lived within blocks of one another.
"From what I'm hearing they were business partners. And the one that initially went missing yesterday... ...It's just crazy 'cause the first one that went missing lives a block away. And the other one lives a block behind us," Gibson said.
Neighbors also said they feel a bit alarmed to know so much has happened in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.