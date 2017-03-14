Parkway High School Principal Waylon Bates has named Neil May as the Panthers’ new head football coach.
After conducting a thorough search and interviewing several candidates, the committee selected May for the position. May is currently the school's head softball coach.
“Coach Neil May demonstrates a vision to meet the needs of the Parkway High School football program,” Bates said. “His dedication to our school, students and athletes will continue to keep Parkway a successful program.”
May served the past eight years as defensive coordinator for Parkway Football. Prior to coming to Bossier Schools, Coach May was the defensive coordinator at Captain Shreve High School in Caddo Parish and a student coach at Evangel Christian Academy.
“I would like to thank the Parkway administration for giving me this opportunity,” May said. “I have been a member of the South Bossier community for 20 years and am extremely honored and humbled to be named the head coach at Parkway High School.”
He went on to say, “We look forward to continue building on the success of the Parkway football program and we are excited to get started. Our vision is to love and coach the kids with everything we have. I am very thankful for the support of my family. My wife, Erin, is a second grade teacher at Sun City Elementary. My daughter, Bailey, is a sophomore at Parkway and my son, Peyton, is a sixth grader at Elm Grove Middle. I plan to immediately begin preparations with our coaching staff to ensure a successful transition into spring and fall football.”