SHREVEPORT, La. - Neil Shaw has worked at KTBS 3 for 12 years, and has a career in broadcasting that spans over 45 years that is coming to end Monday.
He started back in 1974 for a radio station in Monroe working for the man who signed Elvis to the Hayride. Over those years he met some heavy hitters, Casey Kasem and George Strait to name a few.
Ten years later Neil made the move to Television at KNOE 8 in Monroe forecasting the weather. He also hosted the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and won 5 state championships while calling the Neville Tigers football games.
Over 31 years Neil never missed a radio broadcast calling 427 straight games. Even when Neil made the move from Monroe to Shreveport he would still make the drive to call the games.
He spent over two decades at KNOE before making the 100 mile drive west to Shreveport and KTBS 3 twelve years ago.
If it is a tornado, thunderstorms, a hurricane or clear skies, Neil Shaw is the calm voice.
Neil won't be alone in retirement. He has his wife Patti and his two dogs Bella and Sissy.
Just because he will be off the TV screen Neil will always keep his eyes to the skies.