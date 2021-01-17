SHREVEPORT, La. — Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting between family members that happened on Interstate 49 Sunday afternoon.
According to CPSO, 41-year-old Allen Jefferson was traveling with family members when an argument broke out between Jefferson and his nephew, 21-year-old Traveion Fields.
The argument in the car became heated when deputies said Fields pulled a gun and shot his uncle in the back of the head.
The incident happened while the car was on I-49 near the town of Gilliam. The driver of the vehicle turned around and drove the victim to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
Fields jumped out of the vehicle near North Forty Loop where he went to a residence and used the phone to contact the Sheriff's Office
The investigation is still underway.