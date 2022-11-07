NEW BOSTON, Texas – A neurologist from New York testified for the defense in the Taylor Parker trial on Monday, saying her brain is abnormal, particularly in the frontal and temporal lobes.
The testimony comes as the penalty phase of Parker's trial is coming to an end. Parker murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb on Oct. 9, 2020. She was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder, and the jury is deciding if she will spend the rest of her life in prison or die by death by lethal injection.
“She has lobe dysfunction, this looks like severe dysfunction in my opinion,” said the doctor.
The defense showed the jury MRIs, CAT scans and EEG reports to prove the theory of the dysfunction of Parker’s brain
“People with this frontal lobe dysfunction don’t have the brakes of inhibition to stop themselves and impulsivity is great,” said the doctor.
Inconsistency and confabulation, is the rule, not the exception, he said. Confabulation is telling tales, making up stories, as the jury has been presented with mounds of evidence in Parker’s web of lies.
The doctor said he believes, "We are the way our brains work."
The way a brain is broken is how that person behaves, that person won’t be able to function normally. For example, if someone’s leg is broken, that leg will not be able to function properly, he said.
If someone pathologically lies and can’t stop, that is symptomatic with those with tissue like this, organic pathology. The neurologist also stated the imaging showed white matter in the parietal lobe that looks like damage or injury took place, but that inflammation of that nerve could indicate MS.
Parker’s damage, said the doctor, in part of the frontal cortex, affects how she behaves. Someone with this damage might be erratic, irritable, could affect memory, inhibition and consistency. She has loss in this tissue, loss of nerves, and that will not grow back.
Prosecutor Lauren Richards debunked the doctor’s theory by showing findings of several previous doctors, all showing a normal brain scan. Findings stating, “No abnormalities were found.”
The neurologist testified that was because they were not looking for the same indicators he was; that they were likely looking for stroke symptoms rather than organic brain dysfunction.
The penalty phase of the trial is expected to wrap up at the end of this week, then the jury will begin deliberation.