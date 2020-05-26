BOSSIER CITY, La - The U.S. Air Force announced changes in it's height requirement for pilots.
Previously, pilots had to be a minimum of 5 feet and four inches and no taller than 6 feet and 5 inches in height.
Today, there is no minimum height requirement.
That all changed due to a shortage in pilots over the years. Officials say they are also considering diversity in gender and race when filling the slots.
Air Force officials say there is a requirement of 21,000 pilots at all times. They say there are currently at least 2,000 pilot slots open.
U.S. Air Force Captain Leila Gerenscer, is the Officer-In-Charge of weapons and navigation for B-52 aircraft on Barksdale Air Force Base. She says the change is for the better.
"I personally, think this is a great step for the Air Force," Gerenscer said. "Because from personal experience, back in the day, I actually wanted to be selected fr a pilot slot. And I was denied because of my height."
Gerenscer stands 5 feet and 3 inches, just one inch shy of the previous requirement.
She hopes the changes will encourage more women to aspire to become pilots.
"I am definitely looking at the opportunity to again submit my application for a pilot slot next year," Gerenscer said.