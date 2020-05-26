Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 115 AM CDT. * AT 1011 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, CROSS LAKE, FORBING, KEITHVILLE, SPRING RIDGE AND BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&