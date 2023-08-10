TEXARKANA, Ark. – U.S. Senator Tom Cotton made a stop at the new airport terminal in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The 50-million-dollar project is expected to be completed by next summer.
“The opportunity right here in the middle of the country between Dallas-Fort Worth, the American hub and Houston, the United hub, and Memphis with all of its Memphis traffic…it's a great opportunity to provide high-paying jobs in services, maintenance, repair and painting. We want to make sure Texarkana can achieve that goal,” said Cotton.
The new passenger terminal will be able to support three airlines.
Right now, Texarkana has three American Airline flights each day to and from Dallas.