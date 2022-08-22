SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over.
The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He currently has the number two job as operations manager of Montrose Regional Airport, which serves popular ski resort areas of western Colorado.
Blackwell's prior airport managing experience is in Victoria, Texas and Minden, Louisiana. And he's a native of nearby Homer.
He's expected to be introduced to the Shreveport City Council via Zoom on Tuesday.
"He's from the region. Keeping people in that position for a long time has been a challenge for us. And by having somebody who's really vested in the community would be a welcome change for us. So that's why he clearly stood out for us," said Oliver Jenkins, chairman of the Shreveport Airport Authority.
Jenkins declined comment on letters from the attorney for current Interim Airports Director Stacy Kuba. She's put the city on notice of her complaint of gender discrimination.
The letters say she's filed a claim with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights. Kuba says she was denied a final interview to get the airports director job permanently, and was discriminated against for complaining about it, while the airport board considered men for the job.
Kuba is in another stint as interim director. Perkins appointed her early in his administration after parting with the director he inherited, Henry Thompson. Wade Davis served as director for about 18 months. Then Stephanie Tucker served a six-month stint before deciding to move back south to New Orleans at the start of this year.
Jenkins praises Blackwell for being part of an operation that lured two new airlines to Montrose -- Southwest and Jet Blue. And he says Blackwell has helped in the process of a major terminal renovation in Montrose, which Shreveport is also undertaking.