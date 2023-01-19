BOSSIER CITY, La -- A new regulation by the ATF is forcing some gun owners to make changes.
The ATF posted the rule on its website Friday, but it comes with 120 days of amnesty to come into compliance. The issue is a subtle one but is causing concern among firearms owners in the ArkLaTex and across the country.
It involves what are sometimes called short-barreled rifles or pistols (rifles with barrels less than 16 inches long) that are fitted with an arm brace, instead of a butt stock.
KTBS-3 News talked with Bossier City's DavTac owner Lee Daville who said many of his customers are coming in with concerns about how to comply with the new regulation.
“Well, now they are saying that braces are no longer legal. So, the stock on a 16-inch barrel is fine, always has been. The brace on a pistol, less than 16-inch barrel is now what is not legal,” said Daville.
Daville estimates there are millions of these types of configurations on firearms out there. The ATF compliance window means registering the braces with the ATF.
But there is paperwork involved. Daville said he is currently helping customers get all that done.
“We do all that here at DavTac. You come in, we'll walk you through the paperwork. We have the fingerprint machines, all the things to do it. And you can legally get this done at no charge from the ATF in the next 120 days,” Daville said.
At the end of the 120-day amnesty period, firearms owners will be forced to purchase a $200 stamp from the ATF.
There has been a good deal of pushback to the new regulation. In Congress, some Republicans have proposed bills to override it. Locally, state Rep. Danny McCormick called it unconstitutional and said he vows to fight it.