BOSSIER CITY, La. - With the ribbon cut on the new access road to Barksdale Air Force Base, more information about the Air Force's future plans is become public.
The official opening of the multi-million dollar project where Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 come together in Bossier City was held last week. Air Force officials said that project is the catalyst for more airmen and their families to locate in the area, as well as more base improvements.
It also means a new visitor center for the base should open in 2025.
The new access points for the base will increase to three lanes, which will help with congestion. Security and anti-terrorism measures also will be improved with the new entry and exit.
"The next five to seven years is going to be an exciting time as we develop many modernization projects that really allows Barksdale to modernize its nuclear and conventional posture for Global Strike's mission and obviously national defense. It's going to be to the tune of 600 new airmen and their families that are going to support that mission. They are going to live on base and off base," said Col. Scott Weyermuller, BAFB installation commander.
Air Force officials say they have already started on their part of the new gate and hope to have it open by February 2024. The construction of guard shacks, the gate, guard pits, as well as the completion of other infrastructure required for the gate to be operational will continue until December 2025.