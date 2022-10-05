BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet.
Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
Top brass from both departments were there getting to know each other and so was Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. Relationships and working together was the common thread from everybody involved.
"Just to know the support they offer, especially to me being new to this position, just two weeks today. Knowing that they stand behind it. At the end of the day we're all chasing the same bad people and they don't have boundaries," Haugen.
"It's important that we know each other very well, that we communicate on a regular basis, that we know how to get in touch with each other 24/7. Not only to share our resources, but also on a continuous basis to share our ideas," said Smith.
Both chiefs and the sheriff said with all the departments cooperating and working together it can only be a positive for residents on both sides of the river.