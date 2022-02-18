Polly Thomas

Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, shown here last year, is the House sponsor of legislation to revamp boundaries for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - A new map for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education won final approval Friday morning when the House endorsed changes made by the Senate 71-28.

The measure, House Bill 3, is sponsored by Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie.

It also mirrors most of the Senate version of new BESE boundaries, which was sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

The revamped boundaries retain two majority-minority districts.

The chief controversy around the issue was whether to add a third majority-minority district, which means one where Black residents, who are a minority in Louisiana, make up a majority of the district.

