BATON ROUGE, La. - A new map for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education won final approval Friday morning when the House endorsed changes made by the Senate 71-28.
The measure, House Bill 3, is sponsored by Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie.
It also mirrors most of the Senate version of new BESE boundaries, which was sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.
The revamped boundaries retain two majority-minority districts.
The chief controversy around the issue was whether to add a third majority-minority district, which means one where Black residents, who are a minority in Louisiana, make up a majority of the district.
