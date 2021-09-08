BOSSIER CITY, La -- Mayor Tommy Chandler finally has a chief administrative officer. The city council not only unanimously approved Amanda Nottingham for the job, it also removed the interim tag. That's how the council was initially to consider her nomination at Wednesday afternoon's meeting.
Before the vote on her amended nomination, Nottingham joked about her qualifications.
"I started out as an elementary school teacher. And sometimes I think that may be the best experience I have for this job," Nottingham said, drawing some chuckles.
Nottingham is also a former legislative assistant to Louisiana State Representative Dodie Horton.
The vote marked a turnaround for Chandler with the council. He's worked his first two months without a CAO, since the council blocked his first choice of Shane Cheatham.
Cheatham had soundly defeated longtime incumbent Scott Irwin for the city council seat in the March election to represent the southern District 1. But Cheatham turned down the seat in hopes of being CAO.