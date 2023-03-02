BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish Police Jury members heard Wednesday that delays in construction of the new Bossier Parish central library due to adverse weather conditions and delivery of materials have pushed the anticipated completion date to July.
Mark Prevot of Prevot Design Services told the jury that despite the delays, the project "...overall is in good health."
Supply difficulties include roofing materials and supplies for work on the building's interior. Supply problems were the primary cause for the issues facing the contractor, Prevot said.
Prevot presented the jury with change orders requesting additional days due to the problems, and pointed out the project is under its projected budget. Originally, construction costs were anticipated to be just over $10 million, but costs are estimated to run $9.267 million.