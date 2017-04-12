A New Boston High School coach and teacher has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student.
Zach Moody, 40, was arrested by the New Boston Police Department and booked into the Bi-State Jail.
Moody was hired by the school district last year and had recently resigned, but was finishing out the school year.
According to the school's website, Moody had been teaching World Geography and World History, as well as, coaching football and baseball.
The school district responded to Moody's arrest with a letter to parents.
Superintendent Rose Mary Neshyba wrote, "We strive to maintain a learning environment that is safe and conducive to learning, and will take every measure possible to ensure the safety of students in our district."
She also encouraged parents to reach out to the school counselor or administration if they had concerns about the safety of their child.