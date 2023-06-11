NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man was convicted in a Bowie County Court of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and was sentenced to life in a Texas prison, plus 60 years, without the possibility of parole.
Paul Chapin, 52, of New Boston was found guilty on Thursday, after the jury deliberated for about 10 minutes, before giving him the maximum punishment for the crime.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Chapin abused the girl regularly before she went to school in the morning, between ages 11 and 17 from 2014 to 2019 while the girl’s parents were at work.