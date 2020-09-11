MARSHALL, Texas - Channel Control Merchants, owner of Dirt Cheap, will bring 500 new jobs to town and approximately $2 million of capital investment in its new operation opening soon in Marshall.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation (Marshall EDC) announced the expansion Friday.
Dirt Cheap is the largest retailer of customer returns and marked out of stock merchandise in the United States. The business will lease 325,000 square feet of a privately owned structure at 2938 Brown Road, to serve their retail outlets in Texas, Western Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. A retail outlet for Dirt Cheap that is open to the public will also be located on the premises.
After hearing the capital investment and number of jobs that would be brought into Marshall, the EDC Board of Directors agreed unanimously to support the project by providing $255,000 in incentives for investment in signage, job fair promotion and employee retention through CCM's Job Incentive Program.
The Marshall City Commission also unanimously approved the incentive agreement between Marshall EDC and CCM during Thursday's city commission.
"I appreciate the hard work y'all have done in going over all of this in detail, and you have been looking into this. I think it would bring a lot of awareness to Marshall, and would be a great incentive," City Commissioner Marvin Bonner said.
"Thank you all for choosing Marshall, I am also a local business owner, we really enjoy the low cost to do business and the employment pool and the low labor rates, I want to welcome you to our city," Commissioner Doug Lewis said during the commission meeting.