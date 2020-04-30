SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s no question, businesses will struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how are new businesses in Shreveport staying afloat?
Surprisingly, business is going well for places such as Smallcakes. The cupcake shop opened March 15th in the midst of the pandemic.
As well as Looosiana Seafood Market, which opened the end of February.
Even though both businesses are new to Shreveport, they seem to be keeping busy.
Jessica Birdwell is the manager of Smallcakes, she said almost every night they sell out. They cupcake shop is open Thursday-Saturday but takes preorders Monday-Wednesday.
Both Birdwell and Josh Morvant, owner of Looosiana Seafood Market, say word of mouth and social media is what has kept them surviving.
"It does take a lot, especially with small businesses around here. If it weren't for our customers, we wouldn't be here,” said Birdwell.
"We hit Facebook hard and people supported us. Also because our food is good and people are coming, it's growing now,” added Morvant.
Both businesses are dedicated to donating meals and desserts to hospitals, doctor's offices and first responders.