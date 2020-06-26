SHREVEPORT, La - Friday afternoon Mike Spence was sworn-in as the new Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
Spence has worked for the Caddo Parish Clerk's office since 1978. He was recently honored for his 40 year service to the courts.
"The last four months have been tough. The pandemic's really been hard on our employees, said Spence at the ceremony. "We were deemed essential workers so we had to be here every day. We did a great job. If a person wanted to get married they got married. If they wanted a birth certificate they got a birth certificate."
The ceremony was officiated by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott J. Crichton.