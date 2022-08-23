BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport.
It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres.
There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village is connected with several supporting organizations that work with the homeless in the Shreveport area for referrals and the tenants' needs.
The tiny homes would be permanent, and the residents can stay as long as they want. Dozens are planned for the coming years.
Settled Inn Village hopes to break ground in November on the first tiny homes, with the goal to have three completed by the end of the year.
"They're scattered around; they don't have a community. We hope to put our houses in a group. We have other residents that are already living out here, that hopefully they will find some companionship with. We hope to offer some entertainment and things like that, that they don't have right now because that's hard to come by when they're scattered the city in their housing options," said Lois Mayberry of Settled Inn Village.
"We've come to find several individuals that would like to have a house. Not only do they want a house, some of them need some kind of dignified income, some way to pay their rent. So, by creating a village, we are able to provide them rental housing, plus some kind of opportunity for an income," said Mayberry.
A clean up day is scheduled for Sept. 17 for those wanting to get involved. Visit the Settled Inn Village website for more information.