NATCHITOCHES, La. -- New criminal charges have been filed against a north Natchitoches Parish man and his wife arrested last year in connection with what Sheriff Stuart Wright described as a “very disturbing” sex abuse case.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's detectives say new developments and information on the ongoing case led to the additional charges for Kenny James Len Choate, 37, and Crystal Michelle Choate, 36, both of Readhimer.
Kenny Choate was served with arrest warrants Monday for first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving juveniles. When he was first arrested in November, Kenny Coate was charged with molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature, possession of methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony and cruelty to animals.
He has remained in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center since his arrest.
In November, Crystal Choate was issued a citation for cruelty to animals and released pending a court appearance.
She was served Monday with arrest warrants at her home in the 100 block of Strange Road. She was then booked into the detention center on charges of pornography involving juveniles and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile.
Her bond is set at $250,000.
The new information leading to the new charges came through a second victim and forensic search of evidence conducted by the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
The investigation began last year when the mother of a young child called the sheriff's office from the Orange, Texas, Police Department to report allegations of an eight-year sexual abuse involving her daughter. She said it happened when her daughter, who is younger than 14, visited her father's home in north Natchitoches Parish.
Details of the alleged abuse were not released; however, Wright called them "very disturbing."
The investigation into the Choates is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim or has any additional information is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.