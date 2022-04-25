BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigations into two Bossier parish men who were arrested previously on separate cases for possessing child porn.
More than 500 new counts have been added to Bernard Radcliff, 57, and over 150 to Brian Timothy Noel, 42.
Radcliff's new bond is almost $5.2 million, and Noel's, $1.7 million. Both are housed in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
Radcliff, 57, of Haughton was first arrested April 1 for having more than 900 images of child sexual abuse images on an electronic device. A subsequent search of other devices led to the discovery of thousands of more images, detectives said, with 500 of them identified as known victims.
The additional 500 counts are for charges of pornography involving juveniles.
Detectives say during their interview with Radcliff he admitted to viewing and possessing the pornographic images.
Noel was initially arrested on April 8 following a search of his home where detectives say they found sexual abuse images of young children hidden in a social media app on his phone. The 151 new charges of pornography involving juveniles are the result of additional investigation into his other electronic devices.
Both cases are still under investigation.