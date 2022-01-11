LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released its new map Monday showing the rate of COVID infection in school districts. The group's CEO, Dr. Joe Thompson said they introduced a new color to display how many new COVID cases have impacted school districts.
According to their new data, every school district in central Arkansas has an infection rate of 200 or more per 10,000 residents. The rate of infection less than two weeks ago from their map was more than 100.
"Many of our school districts now have more than two percent of their residents, two percent of the people that live in those school districts have been newly affected in the past two weeks," Thompson said.
Officials with ACHI said the map is a new record for infection rates with 226 out of 234 districts, which is 97%, are classified as highly contagious. They said this is the first time during the course of the pandemic that ACHI has witnessed so many infections in schools.
Thompson said they're seeing an uncontrolled spread of the omicron variant across the state. He said having kids in the classroom at this time will accelerate COVID district numbers.
According to Thompson, he suggests for the next week or two all districts switch to virtual learning only until district case numbers decrease. He also said for any family with a high-risk health child, he is urging them to shelter in place.
"So school boards, school leadership need to put in place immediately requirements for masks of all students and staff," Thompson said. "Redoubling for efforts of distancing and hygiene, and actually consider for the short term, maybe a week or two try to go virtual. at least decreasing the number of students that are in the building itself."
The Texarkana School district is closed until next Tuesday.
Officials with ACHI said with this short-term spike in COVID cases, school districts need to be short term set of action steps in order to regain control.