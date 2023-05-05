TEXARKANA, Ark. – Construction workers from Contech could be seen on Friday working in the parking lot on the East Fourth Street side of the Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana.
This construction is replacing the employee parking lot, which needed to be done, according to Administrative Assistant Carla Jenkins.
This work is in line with the renovations done after the record-setting Arctic blast in February 2021.
Several pipes burst, because of the freezing temperatures causing water damage to the historic building, which was built in 1939.
As part of the renovation project, the Quorum Court had approved using approximately $57,000 in funds from the American Rescue Act.
The new parking lot is expected to be completed sometime next week.