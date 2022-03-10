NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 174 Thursday and the number of new deaths increased by 31, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,229,511 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,862.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 24 to March 2. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by one from Wednesday and 28 of those patients were on ventilators, up by one.