NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 332, a decrease of nearly 300 cases from Thursday. The number of new deaths increased by 43.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,228,045 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,754.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 368 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 26 from Thursday and 41 of those patients were on ventilators, down by two.