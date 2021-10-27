NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 770 and deaths increased by 10 Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 757,739 and the total death count is 14,506.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department said an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since last Thursday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday total 310, down 13 from Tuesday and 53 of those patients were on ventilators, down 1.