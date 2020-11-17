OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday new restrictions on bars and restaurants amid surging coronavirus infections by imposing the first statewide restrictions since reopening the economy six months ago.
Effective Thursday, bars and restaurants statewide must have all tables spaced six feet apart and close in-person service at 11 p.m., he announced.
Stitt also plans to require all state employees and visitors to state buildings wear masks indoors, although the state Legislature will have to impose that restriction for the Capitol, he said. Many state lawmakers, security personnel and visitors to the Capitol do not wear masks inside the building.
The governor implored Oklahomans to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, with hopes that all Oklahoma school districts can reopen for in-person learning after the Christmas break.