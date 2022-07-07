BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people in Louisiana are confirmed to have contracted new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first known cases of these subvariants in the United States.
The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans says it had identified three cases of BE.1 subvariant and one case of BF.1 subvariant in tests performed on patients in Louisiana at the end of June. It will be mid-July before health officials know quickly the new subvariants spread and whether they are especially troublesome.
LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine head of genetics Dr. Lucio Miele said in an interview that it isn't known how the subvariants surfaced in Louisiana first. Miele suspected that it could have come from an animal or a mutation within a COVID-positive patient entering the state from outside Louisiana.
