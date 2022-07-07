Carla Kimmel manually aliquots the samples to extract RNA from the viral transport medium (VTM) as the state is running an almost 24-hour lab to try to keep up with the public health emergency caused by the Coronavirus Monday March 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The lab is in Baton Rouge and is handling a good amount of the COVID 19 testing. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)