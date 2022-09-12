BATON ROUGE, La. - Students with disabilities are being denied key services because of a troubled data system at the state Department of Education, special education leaders said.
They spelled out 13 problems in a letter Friday to leaders of the state Department of Education, including accusations that state officials have been less than transparent about responding to the concerns.
The letter, which was sent by the Louisiana Association of Special Education Administrators, Inc., said problems with the new data system have "delayed access to supports and services to our most vulnerable scholars."
The group said it is having trouble gaining access to all-important individualized education programs, or IEPs, which children with certain disabilities rely on for their education.
