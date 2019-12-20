HOMER, La. — New details are emerging in a Homer homicide investigation, following the release of the victim’s autopsy report and the arrest of a second teen suspect.
The autopsy results of 24-year-old Ashton “Cutter” Nelson, of Haynesville, indicates that he was shot once in the head, once in the chest and once in the back. An attempt was also made to set his body and his car on fire using an accelerant, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
“Physical evidence and DNA evidence were collected from the victim’s body. His clothing will be sent to the North Louisiana crime lab for further processing,” McDaniel said.
Nelson's body was found early Tuesday morning on Norton Street. Initially three suspects were taken into police custody in connection to the homicide.
However, only one was arrested Tuesday — JeTerryious Burns, 19, of Martin Luther King Drive in Homer, on one count of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.
The other two men were released by police Tuesday pending further investigations.
Thursday, police made a second arrest in the case —Chauncell Vederrion Jenkins, 19, of Pearl Street in Homer. He is also charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with Nelson’s death.
His bond amount was not immediately available.
Both men have been booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center.
The shooting happened just before midnight Monday at the intersection of Adams and Memphis streets in Homer, a block away from where his body was discovered, McDaniel said.
“It appears to be linked to a drug-related setup,” McDaniel said.
The Homer Police Department remains the primary investigating agency. They are assisted by state police and the State Fire Marshal's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
Visitation for Nelson will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. today at Memorial Funeral Home in Homer. The funeral service will take place Saturday at the Haynesville High School auditorium at 2 p.m.