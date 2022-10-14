SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it.
But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas for a new athletic and mixed used development on the site of the abandoned baseball stadium.
Linc Coleman, head of the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field, says there's no need for a new structure for sporting events.
"They have one that's already paid for," Coleman says of the former home of the Shreveport Captains.
"It's been paid for by the citizens. You don't have to have additional taxes. You don't have to have tax increment financing. It can be very economically renovated as compared to building new," Coleman added.
He has said that remodeling the current concrete and steel could save the city about a million dollars. The city is spending about half a million dollars on demolition.
Coleman believes that the city agreeing to extend a judge's temporary restraining order on demolition until December is an admission that concerns about bat droppings still in the stadium do pose a health hazard.