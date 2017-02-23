Shreveport native Sharon Harris said she’s struggled to get a good night's sleep for years.
"I would have to get up because I was thinking, 'I can't breathe,'” Harris said.
It was a big problem for the busy single mom, who balances motherhood with working full time at a furniture store in Shreveport.
"I used to think that was the reason why I didn't sleep good," she said.
A trip to the doctor led to a sleep study at WellNecessities in Shreveport and then a diagnosis.
According to WellNecessities president Lea Desmarteau, sleep apnea is when the tissue in the back of your airways completely or partially collapses, making it difficult to breathe.
"Obstructive sleep apnea increases your risk of heart attacks, strokes, depression, weight gain, diabetes, productivity on your job and your relationships," Desmarteau said.
She recommended Sharon use a device called C-PAP.
"The machine pumps in air through this hose to a little mask or device that fits over your nose and mouths sometimes and opens your airways," Desmarteau said.
The device offers continuous positive airway pressure, but Sharon wasn't onboard at first.
"They show me the piece of equipment and I'm like, 'I'm not wearing that; that's ugly,'" Harris said.
Desmarteau said the device is not stylish, but it is effective.
Harris said she "cried for a minute, then I thought about it. And when the nice lady hooked me up with it and showed me how it goes and all, it wasn't so bad."
Now Harris doesn't wake up, doesn't put excessive pressure on her heart and lungs, and feels a lot better during the day. She is also more productive at work and more attentive to her son.
"He's just seeing how calm and cool I am," Harris said.
The C-PAP machine is only for adults age 18 and older and is not for people with dual diagnoses like diabetes or congestive heart failure.
The only side effect is dryness of the nasal passages, which can be remedied by using a heated humidifier.