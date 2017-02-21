More than 29 million Americans have diabetes, and those living with type-two diabetes are at a higher risk of heart disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, death from cardiovascular disease is 70 percent higher in adults with diabetes. But for the first time, there's a new way patients can treat both conditions at the same time.
For those living with diabetes, managing blood sugar levels is only part of the battle. There are other health issues that need to take center stage.
"The big worry we have is development of cardiovascular disease," cardiologist Dr. Christopher Cannon of Brigham and Women's Hospital said. "In conjunction with other risk factors like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, diabetes can damage the blood vessels and lead to a high risk of developing a heart attack or stroke -- or dying from cardiovascular disease."
Doctors traditionally have prescribed one therapy for cardiovascular issues and another to control blood sugar. But a new drug called Jardiance that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is able to tackle both conditions simultaneously.
"This is a new and a first really, because all the other approvals are for lowering glucose, which this agent does," Cannon said. "But for the first time we have this indication to try to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death. So, it's an exciting new era that we're entering."
Several other doctors agree, calling Jardiance a significant advancement in the fight against diabetes and heart disease.