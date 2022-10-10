SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana.
In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
Early voting runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.
Across the river, the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters office told KTBS "it's picking up" and they expect a good voter turnout on Nov. 8.
Bossier sent out 5,182 absentee ballots and so far almost half -- 2,018 -- have already been returned. Those have to be in to the registrar's office by Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
The voter registration deadline by mail or in person for Bossier is Oct. 11. Online registration closes Oct. 18.