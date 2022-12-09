BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects.
During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish engineer Eric Hudson report the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will be advertising for consulting firms to provide engineering and related services for the proposed roadway. The winning contract will be between the consultant and the parish Police Jury.
"We've been working on this for some time. This is just the first step, and it means the project is moving forward," Hudson said.
Scope of work for the consultant will include preparing plans, specifications and design documentation for the new two-lane road. The off-system route will include right-of-way clearance sufficient for future widening to a four-lane divided highway.
In addition to the roadway design, plans call for five bridges to be constructed along the route. A portion of the cost for the proposed roadway has already been secured, with the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments putting up $10 million and the Police Jury adding $2.5 million.
Although the project still has a long way to go before construction, Hudson said the advertisement for consulting engineers is "very good news for the parish. This project is going to help with the traffic problems we're seeing."
During Wednesday's regular meeting, police jury members:
• Adopted the 2023 Bossier Parish Police Jury budget.
• Approved the application of Howell and Christi Hicks, Christwell Enterprises, LLC, for the sale of high and low content alcohol for on premise consumption at a bar and restaurant, Papa and Company, located at 5510 Airline Drive, Suites 105, 106 and 107.
• Approved the application of James Harrington, Bayou Rental Towers, LLC, relocate an existing telecommunication tower to 201 Hilltop Road in Haughton.
• Agreed to designate Louisiana Southern Railroad Crossing 335788J, located near Adner Road, as a private railroad crossing.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18, to consider approval of the application of Ryan Estess, Raley and Associates, to the Bossier City-Parish MPC for a zoning zoning classification change for 6.46 for North Caddo Medical Center.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the application of David Cook to the Bossier City-Parish MPC for the sale of high and low content alcohol for on and off-premise consumption at the Daiquiri Palace located at 1911 Highway 80 East in Haughton.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the application of Michael and Sharlet Randall to the Benton-Parish MPC Board of Adjustments for a special exception use for the sale of low and high content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a convenience store and grill located at 1115 Louisiana Highway 162 in Benton.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of River Square subdivision located off Benton Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Bee Bend Estates subdivision, Unit No. 3, located off Bee Bend Drive and Byrd Circle.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the minor plat and site plan for North Caddo Medical Center located off Barksdale Boulevard.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Heartwood Acres subdivision, Unit No. 3, located off Crouch Road.
• Agreed to hold application of Tedd Hansen for a 2023 Bossier Parish beer/liquor license at Green Park Cafe, 165-A Green Park Road, Doyline, on recommendation of the parish attorney until sanitary water is maintained on premises.
• Reappointed Jerry Greer, William Burris, and Gary Horton to the East Central Bossier Parish Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners for two-year terms each, terms to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
• Reappointed John T. Green and Mike Dunaway to the Northeast Bossier Fire District No. 5 Board of Commissioners for four-year terms each, terms to expire Dec. 31, 2026.
• Reappointed Denis Faulk and Robert Chambers to South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 Board of Commissioners for two-year terms each, terms to expire Dec. 31, 2024.