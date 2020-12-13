BOSSIER CITY — It‘s not a secret that it‘s been a difficult time for many businesses during the pandemic. But there are some new eateries sprouting up in north Bossier.
Chicken Salad Chick is just about ready to open it's doors on Airline Drive. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday morning. It’s located just past the Target shopping center across from Bed, Bath and Beyond.
In the same building next door will be the breakfast place Another Broken Egg and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. There are no opening dates immediately available, but it shouldn't be long by the looks of things.