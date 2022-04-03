SHREVEPORT, La. - New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church had their first service in their sanctuary Sunday since a car crash into their church on April 16, 2021.
There was a shortage in supplies due to the pandemic that put a hold on getting supplies needed for repairing. The service was to give thanks and praise to God for the renovations and being able to open up their doors again for church.
"The process was a tedious process because we were in the middle of a pandemic," said Pastor Danny R. Mitchell Jr, Pastor of NEMBC. "So before today we were going upstairs having service, working out the kinks, the electric, sound, equipment and all that good stuff to prepare for today. We accomplished everything today exactly what I wanted to do and that's celebrate God."
The service of singing, worshipping and had dinner afterwards for attendees.