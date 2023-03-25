TEXARKANA, Texas - CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas will soon be breaking ground on a new emergency center.
The hospital announced the expansion in January of last year, and construction will begin this spring.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Hospital - West will be located on Gibson Lane, about four miles from the current hospital.
President Jason Adams says the expansion has been needed for the Texarkana area for the last several years.
"We've seen a significant increase in our emergency room numbers. Not just through COVID, but post-COVID. When we looked at doing an expansion, it really made more sense for us to create a new site of service as opposed to expanding the existing location," said Adams.
The 12,000 square foot free-standing emergency center represents an investment of more than $17 million.
The facility will include around-the-clock emergency services, 12 treatment rooms, full-service imaging, and on-site lab services.
The new center will likely see about 24,000 patient visits a year.
Adams says it also creates economic growth.
"In addition to all the construction jobs that will be created. Those are all net new jobs to our organization, to be able to provide staffing for that location. It will create about 35 new jobs on a full-time basis," said Adams.
The current location on St. Michael Drive was built about 25 years ago.
Adams says they'll continue to operate there once the new facility is built.
"This campus isn't going anywhere. In fact, we have plans to continue expanding services at this location now." said Adams.
The ground-breaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday at the corner of Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard.
Construction is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2024.