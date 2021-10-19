MANY, La. -- A 37-year-old missing person case has been solved.
Skeletal remains recovered from an abandoned well in Sabine Parish have been positively identified as Lester Rome, a Grand Isle man reported missing in 1984 Jefferson Parish. He was 58.
Positive identification was confirmed Monday and Rome's next of kin have been notified, Sabine sheriff's detectives said.
Ted Delacerda, a retired law enforcement officer and retired investigator for the District Attorney's Office, played a key role in what became known as the "man in the well" investigation. Even though the case grew cold over the years, Delacerda never let anyone forget about it.
The mystery began in 1986 when a Sabine Parish landowner found human skeletal remains in a water well on his property. Still, the remains could not be positively identified.
In October 2013, LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory made a possible connection with the remains from the well and Lester Rome. The skeletal remains had shotgun pellets embedded in the pelvic area. Rome had been shot in the abdomen area with a shotgun some years prior to when he went missing.
On Dec. 10, Delacerda gave several news clippings and photographs about the case to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Then in February, with the current landowner’s permission, Sabine detectives attempted to recover more skeletal remains from the well but were unsuccessful. Two months later, with help from Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team personnel, more skeletal remains and other items of evidence were recovered from inside the well.
Sabine Parish Coroner Mark Holder issued a death certificate for Rome on Monday.
Detectives are still investigating this case and searching for more information that may lead to the person or persons responsible for the death of Rome.